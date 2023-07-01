Watch Now
Fatal motorcycle crash in Pasco County

Posted at 10:59 AM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 11:14:54-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash between a car and a motorcycle on SR-54 at the intersection of Crestwood Boulevard on Saturday.

According to FHP, vehicle 1 was traveling eastbound on SR-54, while vehicle 2 (motorcycle) was traveling westbound on SR-54.

At the intersection of Crestwood Boulevard, vehicle 1 turned left into the path and was hit by the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, authorities say.

