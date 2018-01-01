Family pushing for crosswalk after daughter dies crossing SR-52

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A family is now pleading for help after their daughter was hit and killed crossing a dangerous Pasco state road on New Year’s Eve.

People who live and work near the crash site say there’s already been some dangerously close calls.

A memorial now marks the spot where Angel St. Pierre-Calafiore died Sunday running across the street.

Employees say St. Pierre-Calafiore was at Cricketers, a Port Richey smoking lounge when she wanted to go across the street to the gas station for cigarettes.

But a 2004 Dodge hit her, killing her as she ran across the Westbound lanes of SR-52 in the dark.

“Her life was cut too short,” said Renee Piehl, who spent her shift talking and joking with St. Pierre-Calafiore. “It really was.”

St. Pierre-Calafiore died shortly after Piehl left the lounge when her shift ended around 7:30 p.m.

She was not in a crosswalk — that means the driver is not at fault.

Others say they’ve made that same run across the street many times but now say it’s just not worth it.

“You just never know,” one employee said.

ABC Action News found there have been more than a 150 injury crashes in the .3 mile stretch surrounding the crash site within the last five years.

Now, her family wants something done to hopefully prevent more deaths.

“I don’t want to see anyone else dead because they’re crossing the road,” said Romeo St. Pierre, the victim’s father.

Angel’s father says the disabled nurse couldn’t walk down to the corner to get the crosswalk after several spinal injuries.

He’s seen other pedestrians putting themselves in danger as well.

“While my daughter was lying in that road for five hours, six people crossed right here while she was lying in the road. That’s why it’s dangerous and people don’t realize how dangerous it is,” St. Pierre says. “I need a crosswalk.“

ABC Action News will be putting in a request to the Florida Department of Transportation to see if a traffic study can be done at this intersection.

That’s the very first step to potentially getting a crosswalk installed — and we’ll let you know what we find out.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are still investigating the crash and are examining whether the driver was drinking.

Services have not yet been announced for St. Pierre-Calafiore.