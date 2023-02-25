Drunk driver rams into FHP trooper after driving the wrong way on I-75

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — At 2:40 am on Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a wrong-way driver traveling northbound on I-275.

According to FHP, the driver, Adonis Francisco Adames, 23, was traveling the wrong-way northbound on I-275 near milepost 50 in the southbound lanes.

Troopers intercepted the driver by placing their vehicle in Adames’ path, which resulted in the 23-year-old crashing into the patrol car.

No injuries were reported, and according to authorities, Adames was later arrested by FHP troopers for driving in the wrong direction and for a DUI after providing a breath sample of 0.148.