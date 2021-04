LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue says a driver suffered minor injuries on Wednesday morning after they crashed through a garage in Land O' Lakes.

Rescue officials say Squad 1 is on the scene securing the home. The crash happened in the 3100 block of Banyan Hill Lane before 9:30 a.m.

No one inside the home was injured. Information on how the crash happened has not been released at this time.