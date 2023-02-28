Watch Now
Driver hits, kills 70-year-old woman while trying to avoid collision with other vehicle

Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 2:35 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 14:35:51-05

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A driver hit a 70-year-old woman while swerving to avoid a collision with another vehicle on Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 2006 GMC pickup was traveling east on Moog Road around 10:35 a.m. when another vehicle pulled out of a 7-Eleven parking lot directly in front of the GMC.

To avoid a crash, the GMC swerved north and into the driveway of a CVS pharmacy, striking a woman, 70, who was walking near the entrance. The GMC did not stop until it struck a power pole.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries. The driver of the GMC, 47, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

