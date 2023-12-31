Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Dade City man reported missing and endangered

Reiber.jpg
Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Dylan Richards-Reiber, 23, was reported missing/endangered.<br/>
Reiber.jpg
Posted at 9:25 AM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2024-01-01 09:38:29-05

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Dade City man.

Dylan Richards-Reiber, 23, who was reported missing/endangered, was last seen on Dec. 31 at around 1:15 a.m. in the Colina Drive area of Dade City, officials said.

Richards-Reiber is 5-feet-3 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue hoodie, a long-sleeved white shirt with a Looney Tunes design, black pants, black and white colored shoes and a large straw hat.

Richards-Reiber may be riding a red bicycle with gears and skinny tires.

Anyone with information on Richards-Reiber's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.