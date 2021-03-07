Crews investigating deadly house fire in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Officials are investigating after Pasco County Fire Rescue found one person dead inside a Spring Hill home when responding to a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the fire started shortly after noon Saturday at a house on the 17000 block of Normandeau Street, on the Pasco County side of Spring Hill, near Shady Hills.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, firefighters located a person and a dog, both unconscious, while searching the home. Crews pulled the two outside of the home and attempted lifesaving interventions, but were only able to revive the dog.

“Thankfully the damage was only contained to one room, there was smoke damage throughout. The crews reported really poor visibility when they were in there, was a lot of smoke, but the actual fire damage was what we called it a “room and contents fire” so it was contained to one room inside the home," said Corey Dierdorff, Public Information Officer for Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Dierdorff says fire crews were doing a training just up the street when the house caught fire. He says crews were already in their fire gear and were able to hop in their firetrucks and immediately head to the scene. Because of this, he says Pasco County Fire Rescue was able to respond very quickly.

Investigators from Pasco County Fire Rescue, Pasco County Sheriff's Office, and the State Fire Marshals office are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

ABC Action News will bring you updates as we get them.

