Annual NOPE Candlelight Vigil returns in person Thursday night

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — NOPE stands for Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education. Organizers said this event is meant to educate and raise awareness but also honor lost loved ones.

Missy Coyle is the ASAP event coordinator.

"Just think, in a week alone, there have been three fatal overdoses and from Jan. 1 of 2022 up until this week, we’ve had over 800 overdoses that have been responded to in Pasco County," Coyle said. "It's literally just too many.”

There will be a photo wall with pictures of lost loved ones. Coyle said everyone is welcome to add a picture to the wall.

Eddie Williams is an ASAP board member and associate professor at Pasco-Hernando State College.

"The biggest thing now obviously is fentanyl use and individuals overdosing because of not really knowing about how lethal it is," Williams said. "So we're getting the word out, making sure people know, but also giving remembrance for those who unfortunately passed away because of a narcotics overdose.”

There will also be speakers sharing their stories of hope and redemption. One of those guest speakers is former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Randy Grimes.

If anyone is still struggling, Coyle suggested coming to the vendor fair at 5 p.m. because they will have resources to help.

"Anyone looking for resources out in the community, we will have the resources there. All you have to do is show up and tell us that you need something," Coyle said.

Coyle said they also plan on providing Narcan, which can be used to treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency.

The event returns in person after being held virtually for the last two years.

The annual NOPE Candlelight Vigil is tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

It will take place at Pasco Hernando State College, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey, in the Performing Arts Center. There will be a vendor fair from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Quad.