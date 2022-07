NEW PORT RICHEY — AMBER Alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for Delilah Rieger. Rieger was last seen in the area of 5500 block of Executive Drive in New Port Richey.

She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, dark leggings, a black backpack, and a black purse. She may be in a silver Mercedes sedan. Anyone with information is urged to contact New Port Richey Police at 727-841-4550 or 911.