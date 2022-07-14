PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a six-month-old girl was killed, and two other babies were injured, during a crash involving a tractor-trailer car hauler early Thursday morning.

Shortly after midnight, per FHP, Aramis Peralta Ramirez, of Tampa, was driving a tractor-trailer car hauler in the outer southbound lane of I-75 in Pasco County when he collided with a Ford Fusion.

FHP said before being hit, the Ford Fusion got a low or flat tire so the driver stopped on the side of I-75. After pulling over, two adult passengers got out of the sedan and attempted to "flag traffic over and away from [the sedan] as it continued southbound on SR-93 at low speed."

After colliding with the Ford Fusion, Ramirez got off I-75 at SR-52, stopped along the exit ramp to check for damages, and then continued driving westbound on SR-52 before heading south on Old Pasco Road. While on Old Pasco Road, the tractor-trailer car hauler "became disabled," which helped Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies locate Ramirez and arrest him for leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving death.

The collision, according to FHP, killed a 6-month-old girl and caused minor injuries to an 8-month-old boy and a 3-year-old boy. FHP said none of the children were in car seats. The driver of the Ford Fusion suffered minor injuries, while the adult passengers who got out of the sedan were not injured.

RECOMMENDED: 10-year-old Florida girl dies 6 months after crash that killed 2 other children