5 people injured in serious multi-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Pasco County

Posted at 1:01 PM, Oct 07, 2021
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — I-75 southbound in Pasco County is partially shut down due to a serious multi-vehicle crash with a total of five patients, Pasco Fire Rescue said.

The accident happened just south of Overpass Road. Officials said one lane is open at this time.

Fire Rescue officials said four of the five patients are trauma alerts. Officials said the crash involved three vehicles.

Three of the patients were airlifted to local hospitals and two were transported by ground.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

No other information has been released at this time.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

