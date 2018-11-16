8 injured, 3 listed as trauma alerts in 'level 1 mass casualty' crash in Pasco County

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 47°
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Westbound SR-52 is shut down at Hayes Road in Pasco County due to a serious crash that left three people as trauma alerts and another five injured.
One of the trauma alerts is a pediatric patient and a medical helicopter was requested.
Pasco County Fire Rescue says this accident is listed as a "level one mass casualty incident."
Officials request that motorists avoid the area.
No additional information has been released at this time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.