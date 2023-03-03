3 people shot during home invasion in Land O'Lakes, deputies say

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. — Three people were shot after a home invasion in Land O'Lakes on Friday.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the shooting and robbery, which happened around 5 a.m. in the Lake Padgett area.

Deputies said that early information indicates that multiple people forced their way into a home and shot three people, including a child. All three were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

They also stated that both parties know each other, so it is not believed to be a random act, and there is currently no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.