3 men wanted for attacking driver after crash in Pasco County, FHP says

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Troopers are searching for three men who deliberately caused a crash then got out of their vehicle and attacked the other driver involved, the Florida Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

The crash and attack happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, February 14 near the intersection of SR-54 and Hospital Boulevard in New Port Richey.

According to a press release, the vehicle the suspects were in, described only as a red sedan, was traveling eastbound in the center lane of SR-54 approaching Hospital Boulevard. The second vehicle involved, a 2007 Chrysler 300, was traveling eastbound directly ahead of the first vehicle.

Troopers said the first vehicle accelerated, passed the second vehicle in the left lane, and then got back over into the center lane in front of the second vehicle. The red sedan then "stopped abruptly" and caused the second vehicle to crash into it.

After the minor crash, troopers said three men got out of the red sedan and attacked the second driver, a 45-year-old man from Port Richey. According to troopers, they kicked and punched the man in the middle of the road before they ran away.

The three suspects are only described as Black men with short hair who were wearing black t-shirts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP by calling *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.