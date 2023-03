PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 2-year-old child died after being hit by an SUV driven by his grandmother in Pasco County on Friday evening.

Around 4:49 p.m., troopers said an SUV was assisting a car trapped on a dirt road.

FHP said the 58-year-old SUV driver was backing up on Schambeau Road, south of State Road 52, when her grandchild crossed between the two vehicles and was struck by the SUV.

The toddler was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.