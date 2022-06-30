2-year-old boy, father found in Hernando County

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco prayers were quickly answered Thursday when the department safely located a 2-year-old boy who had gone missing with his father.

Sheriff Nocco said the incident started when Port Richey Police received a domestic violence call around 10 a.m. Thursday. The suspect, Noe Dominguez, allegedly battered an adult family member before telling them, "By the end of today, I don't care if you're dead or I'm dead."

The sheriff's department said the father also said if anyone tried to get the child that it would be the last day on earth for him and the baby.

The duo was safely located in Hernando County without incident, the Pasco County Sheriff said.