2 teens killed, 3 injured in Pasco County crash

LUTZ, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving five teenagers.

According to FHP, the single-car crash happened just after midnight Monday on US-41 near Northwood Drive in Lutz.

Troopers said an 18-year-old man from Land O' Lakes was driving a 2011 Honda Accord when he lost control, went into a ditch and overturned.

He and a 19-year-old woman in the back seat from Spring Hill were ejected during the crash. The FHP crash report indicates the two teens were not wearing seatbelts.

Investigators say three other passengers were inside the car at the time of the crash. They range in age from 16 to 18.

Troopers said they were wearing seatbelts and only suffered minor injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Troopers continue to investigate.