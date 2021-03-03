2 Pasco County Walgreens will offer COVID-19 vaccines, DeSantis says

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Two Walgreens locations in Pasco County will become the first in Florida to offer the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday.

The governor said those eligible for the vaccine can sign up online starting Thursday, with the first shots happening Friday.

According to DeSantis, Walgreens estimates that the locations will provide 80 appointments on weekdays and 60 on weekends.

The locations:



12028 Majestic Boulevard in Hudson

6429 Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills

"That's really good to have two additional options here in Pasco County," DeSantis said.

The governor said the locations are in addition to 19 Publix pharmacies, three Wal-Mart pharmacies and one Winn-Dixie that already offer vaccines in the county.

DeSantis announced the Walgreens locations from a POD vaccine site in Zephyrhills. He said the POD site will offer 3,300 Pfizer vaccines to seniors over the next three days.

According to the governor, a second POD location with an identical setup for those 65 and older is at the Four Lakes Golf Club in Winter Haven.

The governor's announcements come the same day four mass vaccination sites opened across the state. The sites are located in Tampa, Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville. They will offer 3,000 vaccines daily.