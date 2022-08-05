1 killed in Pasco County mobile home fire

BAYONET POINT, Fla. — A deadly fire is under investigation in Pasco County, fire rescue said on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the mobile home in the 13000 block of Clermont Street in Bayonet Point around 4:30 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters said the home was completely engulfed. During search and rescue, firefighters found one dead adult inside.

Pasco County Fire Rescue, the State Fire Marshal's Office, and Pasco County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

No other injuries were reported.