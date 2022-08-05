Watch Now
1 killed in Pasco County mobile home fire

Cause under investigation
Posted at 8:58 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 08:58:58-04

BAYONET POINT, Fla.  — A deadly fire is under investigation in Pasco County, fire rescue said on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the mobile home in the 13000 block of Clermont Street in Bayonet Point around 4:30 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters said the home was completely engulfed. During search and rescue, firefighters found one dead adult inside.

Pasco County Fire Rescue, the State Fire Marshal's Office, and Pasco County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

