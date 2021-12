PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One person has died following an eight-vehicle crash in Pasco County Monday night, Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the eight-vehicle crash happened at State Rd 52 and Canyon Blvd.

The crash involved a concrete dump truck, tow truck and six other vehicles. FHP said four of the vehicles involved were burned severely.

One person has died, FHP said.

