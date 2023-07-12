Watch Now
Yuengling opens new Draft Haus & Kitchen in the shadows of the Tampa brewery

Open Wednesday through Thursday; families welcome
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 05:35:21-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen is a 42,000-square-foot food and beer extravaganza now open in the shadows of the Tampa brewery.

Mere minutes from Busch Gardens and great for families and first dates, the massive new hangout features indoor-outdoor dining, a giant retail store, a hidden "Prohibition Room," a lot of bars and more.

Right now, the Draft Haus & Kitchen is open Wednesday through Sunday but may expand hours when students return to nearby USF and Monday Night Football returns to TV.

For more on the Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen, click here.

