Youth softball coach charged with sex crimes in Hillsborough, Pasco counties

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A youth softball coach has been arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes with underage victims, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

According to HCSO, on Aug. 25, the Pasco Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Matthew Galhouse, 40, with sex crimes on an underage victim. At that time, Pasco Sheriff's believed Galhouse committed similar crimes at his home in Hillsborough County and alerted the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office.

During their investigation, Hillsborough detectives confirmed PSO's suspicions and charged Galhouse with additional crimes in Hillsborough County.

HCSO said Galhouse faces 12 counts of sexual battery and additional charges from the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

HCSO believes there may be more victims and is encouraging additional victims to come forward. If you have any information regarding these cases or feel you may have been a victim, please contact teamHCSO at (813) 247-8200.