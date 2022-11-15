Young Democrats and Republicans weigh in on Trump announcement

TAMPA, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement Tuesday night that he is running for re-election as president in 2024.

This comes a mere week after the elections that did not bode as well as republicans had hoped.

ABC Action News political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus said people are politically burned out on both sides of the aisle post-election.

“It is always difficult to make these hard and fast decisions on the heels on what has been a very long, very competitive, and often very annoying election to a lot of voters. So suddenly to have yet another controversy thrust on their plate, I think a lot of people would just prefer to watch football or have a nice Thanksgiving dinner," Dr. MacManus said.

Jake Hoffman is the executive director of the Hillsborough County Young Republicans. He said his party has mixed feelings about another Trump presidential run, given the whispers of re-elected Governor Ron Desantis also throwing his name in the 2024 race.

"Having two very popular republican figures in politics go up against each other it's like we're almost burning our two superstars at the same time and we're going to have a lot of infighting before it and through the primary and everything like that," Hoffman said.

As for Jadyn Gonzalez with the Hillsborough County Young Democrats, she said a Trump and Desantis battle could favor her party in the long run.

“If there is a primary against each other, let them spend their money against each other, but at the same time I would not like to see more division between any party or any group of people," Gonzalez said.

Either way, Dr. MacManus said both parties will have their own battle to fight.

"I think you’re really going to see going forward both parties struggling with what are they exactly looking for two years down the way for their presidential candidate and I think we’re going to see really big generational splits," Dr. MacManus said.

Whether Trump announces his run for re-election or not, Dr. MacManus said it's too early to say what will happen as we enter 2024.