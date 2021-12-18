Person found dead in wooded area of Wimauma under 'suspicious' circumstances

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in a wooded area of Wimauma under what they call suspicious circumstances.

Just after 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, HCSO received a 911 call about a dead person who had been found in a wooded area near the intersection of Crestview Road and Citrus Bottom Lane in Wimauma.

The person's identity is unknown and at this time, authorities say the death appears suspicious. The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

If you have any information in reference to the investigation, you're urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.