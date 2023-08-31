Watch Now
Woman dies after fire fully engulfs Tampa home, officials say

Posted at 10:08 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 10:09:54-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a Tampa home early Thursday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the fire in the 2500 block of East Chelsea Street around 1:30 a.m. The house was already fully engulfed in flames.

After Tampa Fire Rescue extinguished the fire, the woman was found inside.

Police said there's nothing to suggest a criminal component to the investigation, though they are still working with Tampa Fire Rescue to identify the cause of the fire.

