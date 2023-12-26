Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Woman arrested for leaving puppies in plastic bag in dumpster: TPD

Handcuffs generic.jpg
WFTS
Handcuffs generic.jpg
Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 12:58:49-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police arrested and charged a woman with animal cruelty after surveillance video showed her leaving a bag of puppies in a dumpster in November.

Police said on Nov. 24, a witness reported three newborn puppies found barely alive in a garbage dumpster on North Clark Street. The witness told police that at least two puppies were zipped up in plastic Ziploc-style bags.

Officials said the witness took the puppies to the Humane Society for emergency care, but the puppies passed away.

Surveillance video from the City of Tampa captured a suspect vehicle at the scene, leading detectives to Angela Giudice-Burris.

On Dec. 21, Giudice-Burris was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police also removed two adult dogs from her residence.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.