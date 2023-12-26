Woman arrested for leaving puppies in plastic bag in dumpster: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police arrested and charged a woman with animal cruelty after surveillance video showed her leaving a bag of puppies in a dumpster in November.
Police said on Nov. 24, a witness reported three newborn puppies found barely alive in a garbage dumpster on North Clark Street. The witness told police that at least two puppies were zipped up in plastic Ziploc-style bags.
Officials said the witness took the puppies to the Humane Society for emergency care, but the puppies passed away.
Surveillance video from the City of Tampa captured a suspect vehicle at the scene, leading detectives to Angela Giudice-Burris.
On Dec. 21, Giudice-Burris was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
Police also removed two adult dogs from her residence.