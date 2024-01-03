Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Water Street Tampa hosting first-ever Pirate Pup Parade

Pirate dog canva.png
Canva
Pirate dog canva.png
Posted at 6:20 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 06:20:40-05

Gasparilla season is just around the corner, and this year, your dogs can get in on the pirate fun.

Water Street Tampa is hosting its first-ever Pirate Pup Parade on January 14.

Guests can enjoy pet-friendly activities like pet caricatures.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Channelside Drive and East Cumberland Avenue.

The event will conclude with a pet costume contest at Sparkman Wharf.

The first 100 dogs will get a free pup cup.

Registration is required for the event.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.