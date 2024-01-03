Water Street Tampa hosting first-ever Pirate Pup Parade

Gasparilla season is just around the corner, and this year, your dogs can get in on the pirate fun.
Water Street Tampa is hosting its first-ever Pirate Pup Parade on January 14.
Guests can enjoy pet-friendly activities like pet caricatures.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Channelside Drive and East Cumberland Avenue.
The event will conclude with a pet costume contest at Sparkman Wharf.
The first 100 dogs will get a free pup cup.
Registration is required for the event.
Click here for more information.