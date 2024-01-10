WATCH: Suspect arrested after fleeing from Hillsborough deputies
On Monday, deputies were conducting a traffic stop when Christian Doby fled from the scene at high speed. Deputies deployed stop sticks to partially disable the vehicle.
- Hillsborough County Sherrif's Office said a suspect was arrested after fleeing from deputies.
- HCSO said the Aviation Unit tracked the suspect to an apartment complex, where he was eventually taken into custody.
