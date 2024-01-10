WATCH: Suspect arrested after fleeing from Hillsborough deputies

Posted at 12:08 PM, Jan 10, 2024

Hillsborough County Sherrif's Office said a suspect was arrested after fleeing from deputies.

On Monday, deputies were conducting a traffic stop when Christian Doby fled from the scene at high speed. Deputies deployed stop sticks to partially disable the vehicle.

HCSO said the Aviation Unit tracked the suspect to an apartment complex, where he was eventually taken into custody. Watch the video below: Suspect arrested after fleeing from Hillsborough deputies

