NewsHillsborough County

WATCH: Suspect arrested after fleeing from Hillsborough deputies

On Monday, deputies were conducting a traffic stop when Christian Doby fled from the scene at high speed. Deputies deployed stop sticks to partially disable the vehicle.
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 12:08:46-05
  • Hillsborough County Sherrif's Office said a suspect was arrested after fleeing from deputies.
Watch the video below:

Suspect arrested after fleeing from Hillsborough deputies

