WATCH: Security takes down armed man who tried to enter Tampa gentleman's club

TAMPA, Fla. — A dramatic video shown by Tampa Police showed the moment security guards took down a man after he tried to enter a gentleman's club with multiple weapons.

Officers said that around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, Michael Rudman, 44, approached Mons Venus on North Dale Mabry Highway with a gun in one hand and a flashlight in the other. A security guard at the club, Manny Resto, said Rudman was wearing a red and black devil mask and that he had the words "kill" and "dark one" on his arms.

"I saw him raise his hand, and he had a gun. So, I saw him pointing it towards the door. And I decided that he was not going to enter the club and hurt anybody," said Resto.

Resto approached Rudman after seeing the gun and knocked it out of his hand. A single round was fired from Rudman's gun during the altercation, hitting the front door of the venue. Resto said he was hit in the head a few times during the altercation, resulting in minor injuries. No one inside was injured.

With the help of additional security guards, including Danny Abraham, the guards were able to pin Rudman to the ground. When police arrived, they said they found ammunition, knives, and gun accessories in Rudman's truck as well as two fully loaded magazines in his pocket.

"Obviously, you know, the first thing that came to my mind is what happened in Orlando at Pulse, and having these two here to take that heroic action? Could they have prevented something like that? I definitely think so. And we're grateful that they still stood up, and that's community policing, everybody coming together. And these are two great heroes and definitely need to be recognized for," said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw.

WATCH: Security stops man with gun at Tampa gentleman's club

Rudman faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm while under a Risk Protection Order.

Tampa Police said the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office served Rudman with the RPO last year. TPD said they haven't established a motive for Rudman's actions but did say he visited Mons Venus the night before.

According to TPD, Rudman had previous charges of domestic violence, battery, reckless driving, and DUI in Pinellas County as well as multiple prior Baker Act psychiatric holds.