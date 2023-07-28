WATCH: Police search for jewelry store armed robbery suspects

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are working to identify three people they believe were involved in an armed robbery at a jewelry store Friday afternoon.

Police said around 1 p.m., a gray Nissan Altima with a paper tag was seen driving around the parking lot outside Liberty Jewelers. A woman entered the store around 1:21 p.m. and walked around the store for a few minutes before leaving.

According to TPD, the woman came back and held the door open for two men who entered the store. The first man entered wearing a black hoodie and was armed with a hammer. He approached the display case and smashed the glass before grabbing multiple items.

The second man, armed and wearing a yellow jacket, stood in the doorway and pointed the gun into the store.

Police said as the second suspect armed suspect pointed the gun toward employees and customers, an employee fired a gun at the suspects. Authorities said the suspects fled, and the bullet struck an uninvolved, unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot.

Officials said no one was injured in the robbery.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the people in the video below.

Anyone with any information on this event is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.