Volunteers help provide hope at Kennedy Cares Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay non-profits are lifelines for many in the community impacted by back-to-back hurricanes.

The lives of thousands of families were upended in the blink of an eye, leaving them without bare necessities and, in some cases, without hope.

Kennedy Cares Tampa Bay is one non-profit on a mission to change that.

"We’ve touched a lot of lives and we continue to touch, and hope to touch a lot more lives," explains Sandy Parlett.

For the past 10 years, this non-profit has been helping hundreds of area families in need. They offer food, formula, clothing, and basic household needs.

"But the feedback you get back and you know you helped that person you can't pay someone to do that, " explains Parlett.

In recent weeks, the work here has only increased.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton washed away many families' ability to provide on their own.

Stephanie Tamabug is a shining example of Kennedy Cares. Five years ago she fell on hard times after relocating to the area, searching for a new beginning.

Now, she's an advocate.

"If it wasn't for Kennedy Cares, I don't know where I would be right now," explains Tamabug.

Like many non-profits, the work here relies on donations and monetary contributions.

"We’re very hands on women that are volunteers to help families in need and to teach them how to help others," explains Parlett.