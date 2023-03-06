Vision for downtown Wimauma shapes up; county meets with community Monday night

WIMAUMA, Fla — Hillsborough County leaders are re-imagining downtown Wimauma with all its character and history. Officials have been working on this plan for a year as they gather input from business owners and folks who live in the area.

The county seems to be nearing the end of phase three, and that means officials want to talk with the community about what's going to happen next.

The county has worked closely with people who live and work in the area. They started those meetings last spring. By phase two of the project last summer, they put together a survey with numerous questions about what folks would like to see in downtown Wimauma.

Some examples:



What kinds of businesses or activities would you like to see on Main Street?

Do you feel safe biking or walking on state road 674?

What types of businesses do you wish were closer?

The county got some decent feedback, and as they move into phase four, they're ready to put this plan into action.

Some of the things they're looking to do:



Appearance enhancements

Business growth

Bike paths

Traffic safety and pedestrian friendly developments

Affordable housing

Monday night at 6:30 p.m., the county will meet with the community to talk about the next steps. That meeting is at Wimauma Elementary School off Hickman Street.