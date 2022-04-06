Viniks donate $5 million to USF to support on-campus stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — USF announced on Wednesday it received a $5 million donation from Jeff and Penny Vinik to support an on-campus football stadium.

“We are delighted that Jeff and Penny Vinik share our excitement for an on-campus stadium and see the positive impact the project will have on the University of South Florida and surrounding communities,” USF President Rhea Law said. “Their vision and investment have helped transform downtown Tampa, the Tampa Bay Lightning organization and our entire region, including numerous programs at USF. We thank Jeff and Penny for their continued support of the university.”

USF said the Viniks have been strong supporters of the school for years and were "instrumental in USF Health's expansion in Water Street Tampa."

USF said the Sycamore Fields site on the east side of the Tampa campus has been selected as the recommended site for the stadium. It's currently used for intramural sports.

“An on-campus stadium at USF will be a game-changer, literally and figuratively, for the university and our entire Tampa Bay community,” said Jeff Vinik, owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning and co-developer of Water Street Tampa. “I have been following the stadium developments, including the site selection, with great interest. The gift from the Morsanis inspired Penny’s and my investment, and the best part is this chapter of the story is just beginning. The Bolts enjoy the best fan and community support in the NHL, and in just a few short years, the Bulls will experience that in a completely new way in their campus home.”

Officials said the project includes options for the stadium to be completed in 2026 or 2027.