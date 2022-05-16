VIDEO: Hillsborough K9, deputy find missing woman in Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared body camera video Monday that showed the moment a deputy and K9 found a missing woman in the woods.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to a home on Bonnet Hole Drive in Thonotosassa shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday after a woman who suffers from dementia walked away from her home Saturday afternoon.

Deputies circled the area and surveyed the neighborhood looking for the woman in her 60s. K9 and aviation units also responded.

The sheriff's office said the woman was found by K9 Toby and his handler Deputy Craig Lariz while they searched the wooded area across from her home.

The video shows the deputy coming across the woman and asking if she's okay. Deputies were able to give the woman water and carry her to an HCSO helicopter that landed at a nearby elementary school.

She was taken to the hospital where she was treated for severe dehydration.

“There is nothing worse than the terror someone feels when their loved one goes missing. With the hot temperatures outside and the remote area where this woman had fallen, a very frightening outcome was avoided thanks to the diligent work of our deputies,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I encourage others to use this as a reminder to call 911 immediately if someone in your care goes missing. For those caring for a loved one with special needs, a SafetyNet tracking bracelet could be a lifesaving tool.”