Victims show strength, resilience one year after mass shooting in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. — Each step was a little more surreal and a little more uncomfortable as Emily Perez and Kila Ryker took a walk Tuesday night toward the place where they nearly lost their lives.

“The main thing that I remember was when the gunshots rang out,” remembered Perez.

“I got shot in my femoral artery, so I automatically saw the blood coming on my leg,” Ryker added.

The friends were two of 16 injured by gunfire during a busy Ybor City night one year ago.

Two others died, including 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel.

Harrison’s mother, Brucie Boonstoppel, joined the other victims, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, and Police Chief Lee Bercaw, at a gathering to remember the fateful October night

WFTS

“My son, an innocent bystander, had only been standing there for a few minutes — was killed by a 14-year-old boy,” the tearful mother said.

They also marked the progress that’s been in the year since the disconcerting mass shooting.

“There’s just so many steps that have happened,” Bercaw said.

Three were arrested and charged. More cameras are now up across Ybor. Uniformed officers are now required in parking garages. The city has made other changes the chief believes are helping.

“The crime statistics are … down even more,” he said.

TPD

However, it’s not statistics they were focused on as the chief and shooting victims like Ryker and Perez took the painful walk through Ybor City.

“All the emotions are riled up, but I’m just glad that I’m still here,” Perez said.

They took the walk, with blue candles in hand, to send a message of unity, strength, and resilience.

“We are all resilient,” Ryker shared. “I even got it tattooed on my neck.”

They were there to show violence did not win on Oct. 29, 2023.