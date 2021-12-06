Watch
Vaccination clinic to take place at Hillsborough Co. middle school for children, adults

Posted at 4:52 PM, Dec 06, 2021
PLANT CITY, Fla. — A vaccination clinic will be held at a Hillsborough County middle school Saturday, Dec. 11.

Hillsborough County Public Schools, in coordination with the Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone 5 years of age and older.

It will take place at Turkey Creek Middle School at 5005 S. Turkey Creek Rd., in Plant City from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Vaccination teams will be there to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children. Also, adults who want to receive a vaccine or booster shot will be able to do so at the clinic.

No appointments are required and there is no out-of-pocket expense to families who want the vaccine.

