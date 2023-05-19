USPS officials say letter carrier was robbed at Tampa shopping plaza

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) requests the public's help identifying and locating a suspect who robbed a letter carrier earlier this week.

Federal officials said the robbery happened at the Whittier Shopping Center on East Busch Blvd. in Tampa around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, May 15.

Officials said the suspect stole two USPS keys. Officials said thieves use the keys to access mass mailboxes like the ones found in apartment complexes to commit financial crimes.

Federal officials said mail fraud incidents and crimes against mail carriers nationwide are rising.

In the fiscal year of 2022, 412 USPS letter carriers were robbed on the job. In the first half of 2023, 305 incidents have been reported.

Julio Desmarat works at a barber shop located within the shopping plaza.

"Honestly, I was appalled. I thought it was pretty disrespectful, and I was just at a loss for words," said Desmarat.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed the postal carrier.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a white U-Haul cargo van with an Arizona license plate beginning with the letters "AL."

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement") Reference Case No. 4036746.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.