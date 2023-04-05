USF blocks the use of some social media sites

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The University of South Florida announced it will be blocking access to some applications, like TikTok, to conform to a Florida Board of Governors regulation.

Last week, the Florida Board of Governors approved an emergency regulation to block access to applications and social media platforms that they say put personal information and national security at risk.

According to an email sent to students, faculty, and staff, the measure will protect the school's infrastructure against potential cyber threats.

The university provided a list of apps it will block access to on university-owned devices or networks:



TikTok

Tencent QQ

WeChat

Vkontakte

Kaspersky

Access to these applications through USF's wired and wireless networks from personal devices will be blocked unless an exception is granted under the regulation.