University CDC hosts 12th annual Paint the Town in honor of MLK Day

TAMPA, Fla. — Just like a fresh coat of paint, Tampa's University Area community is in the midst of a fresh start.

"it's thanks to UACDCand Hillsborough County for actually supporting the change in the community. From a very drug, homeless infested community, to a thriving community for the people to actually live here," said Ross Fabian.

Fabian has lived in the community for 30 years.

Now, others are seeing the area for all it's worth.

"People can actually see that people do care about this community. It ain't just a place thrown away anymore. It's a place that actually can have a different lifestyle," he said.

That new perspective is thanks in part to the University Area Community Development Corporation.

CEO Sarah Combs spearheaded the 12th annual Paint the Town in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. MLK Jr. Day is the only federal holiday that asks you to spend your day giving back in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"It's so important for us to really dedicate resources, time, energy into the University Area Community because we want this community to have the opportunities that other communities have. We want sidewalks, we want lighting, we want a beautiful park, so we created it," she said.

Two hundred fifty volunteers spread out Saturday morning, collecting litter, revamping the Harvest Hope Park, tending to the community garden, and painting hope, literally and figuratively, throughout the community.

"More communities need to be like this to bring everybody to the table," said Fabian.

To Fabian, the attention his community receives is exactly what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed of.

"What we do here, we bring up all of us here together. We need more of togetherness. Everybody, you know, sits at the same table, the vision that he has," he said.