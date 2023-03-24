Undercover investigation revealed 'ivory trade' across the state of Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of the United States said an undercover investigation revealed the sale of suspected elephant ivory across Florida.

The investigation took place in February of 2023.

The Humane Society of the U.S. said one of its wildlife biologists went undercover to stores in 13 cities, including Brandon, Clearwater, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Largo, St. Petersburg, Winter Park, Tampa and Ocala.

The investigator found figurines, trinkets and jewelry likely made from elephant ivory.

"Our investigation was not to vilify any one individual. It was to demonstrate that there's a statewide problem in Florida in that ivory markets are continuing to flourish and that directly contributes to the decimation of wild elephants," said Kathryn Kullberg, HSUS Director of Marine and Wildlife Protection.

wfts

The Humane Society said the investigator found ivory products for sale at 20 Florida stores. In addition, over 350 items suspected to be carved from elephant ivory were on sale to the general public.

Only two vendors out of the 20 locations claimed to have the proper paperwork to sell ivory, but neither presented documentation during the potential sale. Many sellers admitted they could not determine the age of their ivory items.

Under federal law, new ivory cannot be imported, exported or sold across state lines. However, antique ivory may be sold with proper documentation.

"The pieces which included napkin holders, trinkets, ivory necklaces, earrings, bracelets, cigarette holder, you name it. Some of them were labeled ivory, some of them were labeled bone, some of them didn’t have a label," said Kullberg.

"In the United States, under federal law, it's illegal to import, export and sell ivory across state lines because elephant populations are dwindling because it's extremely cruel to source this ivory," she added.

Currently, Florida has no law prohibiting the intrastate sale of ivory.

Kathryn Kullberg, HSUS Director of Marine and Wildlife Protection, said she would like to see more states with a law banning the sale of ivory within each state. She said 13 states have a similar law, but Florida is not one of them.

"Some shopkeepers were aware that ivory is illegal to be imported into the United States. Others claimed not to know the law. Others just weren’t sure, so the fact that there’s no state law is harming small businesses because they’re not sure what they’re selling and it’s harming Floridians who want to purchase a trinket or go into an antique store and see a piece of jewelry they like. They have no idea they are contributing to the global poaching crisis," said Kullberg.

wfts

Julia Braren, the Chief Operating Officer of Myakka Elephant Ranch in Manatee County, said most of the poaching happens in Africa. The elephants are killed for ivory and the entire population is at risk.

"As long as people keep purchasing ivory products such as jewelry, ornaments, statues. The illegal market will continue poaching, so that's why the importance is so high about raising awareness and education others," said Braren.

"Most people don't even realize the negative impact it's having on the elephant population."