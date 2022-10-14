Undercover detectives rescue victim, arrest man for human trafficking

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Undercover detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office rescued a woman and arrested a man on human trafficking charges at a local hotel Wednesday.

Detectives responded to escort ads online looking to identify and rescue human trafficking victims. On October 12, HCSO said undercover detectives met with two women at the hotel after a ride-sharing vehicle dropped them off. Detectives said a man, identified as Frank Ramos Terry, 29, was seated in the front of the vehicle.

After meeting with the women, detectives said they took them into custody and determined one of the women was a victim of human trafficking. According to HCSO, the woman said Terry forced her into commercial sex acts in order to pay a debt she owed him.

Deputies said the woman was placed into a safe house in Hillsborough County with the assistance of Selah Freedom.

HCSO said Terry faces charges of coerce for commercial sex act by human trafficking, deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, and transporting for prostitution. He remains in jail at this time.