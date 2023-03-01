Ukrainians living in Tampa Bay area speak out after 1 year of war

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two Ukrainian women who now live in Tampa look back on the last year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Helena Avramenka moved to Tampa 10 months ago to escape the war in Ukraine.

“Every day I call my family, and I cry. I remember my family,” Avramenka said.

WFTS

She was emotional talking about her love for Crimea and her family, that still live in the war-torn country.

“I have shock. I have no safe. I have terrible,” Avramenka said.

She said she wants to go back home and see her family but knows that is not an option right now.

A tough topic to talk about.

Elona Krasteva grew up in Kyiv. She moved to St. Pete in 2014 and has family who helped fight the war in Ukraine.

“Her husband was a territory guard. He was actually serving in the military,” Krasteva said.

She said that was the hardest part — seeing horrific videos of missiles hitting her country and knowing her family was still there.

“It is absolutely mad in the 21st century to come into a territory of the independent state and try to invade it. To try to ruin the life of people and kill so many people it is just impossible,” Krasteva said.

WFTS

She said she's still in shock to this day but says one thing stays true, and that is that Ukrainian people are strong.

“They are absolutely brace people. I think that set up an example to the whole world how to fight for freedom,” Krasteva said.

They both said they are appreciative of the support from the people of Tampa Bay.

After a year full of fundraisers, rallies and donations, they say it all means so much to the people in Ukraine.