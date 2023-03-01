Watch Now
Ukrainians living in Tampa Bay area speak out after 1 year of war

One woman moved from Crimea to Tampa 10 months ago to escape the war in Ukraine
Vadim Ghirda/AP
FILE - A woman walks by a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kupiansk, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Grueling artillery battles have stepped up in recent weeks in the vicinity of Kupiansk, a strategic town on the eastern edge of Kharkiv province by the banks of the Oskil River as Russian attacks intensifying in a push to capture the entire industrial heartland known as the Donbas, which includes the Donetsk and the Luhansk provinces. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
Posted at 7:11 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 07:11:39-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two Ukrainian women who now live in Tampa look back on the last year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Helena Avramenka moved to Tampa 10 months ago to escape the war in Ukraine.

“Every day I call my family, and I cry. I remember my family,” Avramenka said.

She was emotional talking about her love for Crimea and her family, that still live in the war-torn country.

“I have shock. I have no safe. I have terrible,” Avramenka said.

She said she wants to go back home and see her family but knows that is not an option right now.

A tough topic to talk about.

Elona Krasteva grew up in Kyiv. She moved to St. Pete in 2014 and has family who helped fight the war in Ukraine.

“Her husband was a territory guard. He was actually serving in the military,” Krasteva said.

She said that was the hardest part — seeing horrific videos of missiles hitting her country and knowing her family was still there.

“It is absolutely mad in the 21st century to come into a territory of the independent state and try to invade it. To try to ruin the life of people and kill so many people it is just impossible,” Krasteva said.

She said she's still in shock to this day but says one thing stays true, and that is that Ukrainian people are strong.

“They are absolutely brace people. I think that set up an example to the whole world how to fight for freedom,” Krasteva said.

They both said they are appreciative of the support from the people of Tampa Bay.

After a year full of fundraisers, rallies and donations, they say it all means so much to the people in Ukraine.

