Daughters of Heroes: Ukrainian teens visit Florida for a fleeting escape from war

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On a cloudy and atypical Florida beach day, two Ukrainian teens saw the cold winter waters of the Gulf of Mexico but jumped in with their clothes on anyway. The girls have one thing in common that will bond them for life: their fathers were killed fighting against the Russians in Ukraine.

Kristina Mordik, 14, and Anna Datsko, 15, were strangers before their trip to the United States. Now, they're friends for life. They are part of a group of 14 kids getting a temporary vacation from war to be kids. The nonprofit Ukraine Aid Fund, based out of Colorado, flew the kids to Denver, where our sister station Denver 7, was waiting for them. All children have lost one or both parents or have a parent listed as missing or a prisoner of war.

For two weeks, they hit all the tourist spots across Colorado.

"They got to go skiing, tubing, visited various museums, Denver Mint and Capitol building, Meow Wolf, Water Park, adventures park, Nuggets game, Go kart, Top golf, and way more. They were hosted by wonderful families who give them loving home for two weeks," Diana Dmytrychenko Schmitt with Ukraine Aid Fund told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska via email.

We were able to catch up with two of the girls during a weekend trip to Tampa. Rymma and Jonathan Epstein hosted the girls and felt compelled to take them to see the ocean.

"And, you know, part of us bringing them here was they said they'd never seen the ocean," Jonathan Epstein said. "So, like, let's make it happen. It's so that when they have these hard times, they'll remember those memories of Denver and Florida. And then the second thing is to provide a positive light to other people about the United States and the people and the hearts that we have and how we care about people."

Epstein's wife, Rymma, is Ukrainian and volunteers with the Ukraine Aid Fund. As the war enters its second year, he worries about the future.

"I like to be optimistic. But you know, in America, yesterday's news is yesterday's news," Epstein said. "And my biggest fear, and one of the things we do by creating ads, having sponsors, and raising money, is to keep it current. Because, you know, tomorrow, the next tragedy in Taiwan or the earthquake in Turkey, and they may forget about the Ukraine cause that's human nature. The more people I can speak to, the more support we get for the Ukraine, and the more we can put political pressure on the United States to continue supporting Ukraine and putting pressure on Russia to come to the table and negotiate a settlement."

We sat down with Kristina and Anna to talk about their trip to America and their dads. Rymma was able to do rough translations on the fly, and with the help of a professional translator, we learned that Kristina and Anna believe their dads died as heroes and they are "daughters of heroes."

Kristina is from Mariupol. A city shelled into non-existence. She told us her mom Alena and dad, Sergei, were stationed at the Azovstal Steel Works Plant. Her mom was taken as a POW, and her father was killed by mortar fire.

"My father served in a military unit called the Rapid Response Group. This group was one of the first to go on combat missions, which consisted in the evacuation of wounded military personnel, as well as in providing the necessary assistance," Kristina said. "I want American people to know that it is necessary to protect their home and family, if necessary, become a warrior and not be afraid to defend their homeland. I would like the USA and the whole world to know about how desperate and courageous warriors in Ukraine are."

Kristina was emotional when she saw the Gulf of Mexico, the water reminding her of family trips to the Sea of Azov.

"It is very difficult and unusual for me to be in a calm place because I am used to living in danger. I understand that we will never see Mariupol again, but I believe we will win back our territories, and everything will be fine," Kristina said.

Anna said her dad, Ivan, died in April fighting in the Luhansk Region.

"My father went to the military rotation every three months. I can't believe he is no longer alive," Anna said.

After the beach, the family took the girls to Busch Gardens and the Florida aquarium. Epstein said he saw the girls smile more on this trip than they did in a long time.

"Just heartbreaking. You're looking at these beautiful, young, funny girls just no different than, you know, your children or my children. I have a 16-year-old who is exactly the same. But the trauma they're facing is a different aspect of war that most people don't connect when they see a story about numbers," Epstein said. "Seeing these kids, the humanity, understanding the humanity of what's going on, I think, will help people identify as to why the United States and countries around the world are helping Ukraine."

The girls flew back to Ukraine on Feb. 14. Epstein is working to sponsor both families to bring them to the United States. But, for now, we are told both of their moms do not want to leave their homeland of Ukraine.

The non-profit tells Paluska they hope to work with the Ukrainian National Guard again to bring more children to the states for therapy.