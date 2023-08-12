Two people arrested in connection to a death on USF campus

TAMPA, FLA — University of South Florida police officers arrested two people in connection two an overnight a death investigation.

According to a press release from USF, officers were called out to the scene around 7 a.m. The victim’s body was found in parking lot 3C near the fine arts building.

Police said the man appeared to be in his 60s and had suffered trauma to his body, they have not given details about how the man died.

Investigators said the victim is not affiliated with the university, and the two people arrested have no connection to the university either.

Anyone with information on the incident are urged to call USF Police at (813) 974-2628.

