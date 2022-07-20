TAMPA, Fla. — An American Airlines flight from Tampa diverted to Alabama after experiencing turbulence, sending 8 people to the hospital.

According to American Airlines, American Eagle Flight 3609 left Tampa and was expected to land in Nashville, Tennessee but diverted to Birmingham, Alabama after experiencing unexpected turbulence.

American Airlines said the plane landed without incident around 4 p.m. and safely taxied to the gate. Two flight attendants and six passengers were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.