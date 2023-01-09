Tully's Tails: Treating Lilith to a bucket list day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Rugaz Rescue takes senior dogs that may only have a day or two left and treats them to a bucket list day.

We introduced you to Devilyn Rugaz, who runs the rescue last year. She is letting ABC Action News anchor James Tully adopt a dog for a bucket list day.

Meet Lilith, an English Bull Terrier living with a terminal illness. She is not a candidate for adoption, so she's in a hospice program.

Her days are numbered, but Rugaz Rescue is helping make the most of the final moments with a bucket list day.

“Dogs live in the moment, and we want the last moment to be a lifetime of memories,” explained Devilyn, when talking about the importance of a bucket list day.

First, Lilith was treated to a toy and bones from Health Mutt.

Then Lilith, who is a big crime buff, got to watch her favorite show in the car.

She also got a hamburger and a pup cup. Devilyn herself spent a lot of her youth in foster homes. Her goal is to make dogs like Lilith, many of which were abandoned, feel love and companionship.

“I know I'm not alone, which means they're not alone,” said Devilyn

Although it was hard to say goodbye to Lilith, we all know she is in great hands.

You can find out more about Rugaz Rescue here.

