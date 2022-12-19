Tully's Tails: Meet Duke

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Pat said meeting her husband Ron was the best thing that’s ever happened to her. That was until their dog Duke came along.

Ron and Pat were married for 40 years, but sadly he passed away a few years ago.

“He was the most wonderful person I’ve ever known. That's all there is to it,” explained Pat.

Right before Ron started having serious health issues, he and Pat decided to adopt Duke together.

“So, Ron looked at me and said, 'Patty, come on, let’s adopt him.' And I said, 'Really?' I couldn’t believe he had such a strong opinion about adopting him. And he really did. He really wanted him,” said Pat.

After her husband died, the rescue dog rescued her heart. Pat and Duke do just about everything together. He truly is the perfect companion.

“Now Duke and I are connected. He goes in the convertible with me. He loves it,” said Pat.

