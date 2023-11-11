Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Trooper, 2 others seriously injured in crash involving FHP patrol car

Blurred Photo Background.png
FHP
Blurred Photo Background.png
Posted at 3:49 PM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 15:49:52-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Three people, including a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper, were seriously injured in a crash involving an FHP patrol car Saturday morning.

A Kia Forte was traveling northbound on I-275, south of I-4, where an active construction zone was in place, with the left lanes closed by traffic cones and arrow boards.

An FHP Trooper in a marked patrol car with emergency lights activated was stationary inside the construction zone while assisting with the lane closure.

The driver, who was impaired, drove over the traffic cones, entered the work zone, struck an arrow board, and finally struck the rear of the FHP patrol car.

The Trooper suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The driver, a 24-year-old Lakeland man, and his passenger, a 25-year-old Ocala woman, also suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.