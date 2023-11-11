Trooper, 2 others seriously injured in crash involving FHP patrol car

TAMPA, Fla. — Three people, including a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper, were seriously injured in a crash involving an FHP patrol car Saturday morning.

A Kia Forte was traveling northbound on I-275, south of I-4, where an active construction zone was in place, with the left lanes closed by traffic cones and arrow boards.

An FHP Trooper in a marked patrol car with emergency lights activated was stationary inside the construction zone while assisting with the lane closure.

The driver, who was impaired, drove over the traffic cones, entered the work zone, struck an arrow board, and finally struck the rear of the FHP patrol car.

The Trooper suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The driver, a 24-year-old Lakeland man, and his passenger, a 25-year-old Ocala woman, also suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.