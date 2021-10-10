Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

TPD, Tampa Fire Rescue launch joint public safety initiative Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Taylor Vinson
tampa police generic
Posted at 6:31 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 18:31:09-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue are launching their joint public safety initiative on Monday.

Both agencies have come together to help aid families with medical conditions/ special needs with "Operation Helping Hands."

The agencies collaborated on a special sticker that helps first responders recognize if someone has a medical need when responding to a call.

Anyone with a medical condition will be able to register for a sticker through the special needs registry to place on their front door, window or refrigerator.

The initiative launches on Monday.

More details will be provided at a press conference on Monday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information