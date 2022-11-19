TPD recovered 23 guns in arrest of suspected drug dealers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, November 18, 2022, just before 4 p.m., Tampa Police Department (TPD) executed a search warrant for narcotics at 3608 N 28th Street, where two people were arrested for suspected drug dealing.

Zavid Hill, 24, and Roland Fletcher, 21, were arrested following a drug investigation that resulted in the recovery of both guns and narcotics.

After fleeing the residence on foot, both individuals were shortly apprehended. Fletcher was discovered to be in possession of a 9-millimeter handgun.

Officers discovered a total of 23 firearms during the investigation of the home, including 13 handguns, nine assault rifles, and one shotgun. TPD stated to have received several reports of stolen weapons.

According to TPD, inside the house, drugs were discovered and seized, including 35 grams of cocaine and 85 grams of Fentanyl pills.

Hill is charged with resisting an officer without violence, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, armed trafficking in cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and reckless driving.

Fletcher is accused of resisting an officer without violence and carrying a weapon.

"I am proud of the proactive police work that led to our officers taking nearly two dozen guns out of the hands of criminals," said Police Chief Mary O'Connor. "Investigations like this continue to play a key role in keeping our city safe. I also hope this case serves as a reminder to those who own weapons to make sure their firearms are properly secured so they don't fall into the wrong hands."